Gratitude to those supporting mayor’s charities in Leighton Buzzard

Charity Auction at the Cod & Waffle

Mayor’s Message by Cllr David Bligh, Mayor​ of Leighton-Linslade​

Firstly, as I write this column my thoughts go out to any residents who have been affected by the flooding, particularly those living close to Clipstone Brook.

September has been a lot busier than last month on the Mayoral front and I’d like to extend my thanks for the hospitality and warmth which has greeted me on my various visits.

I am particularly grateful to all those who attended my Charity Auction on the 24th at the Cod & Waffle in aid of the Leighton-Linslade MS Support Group.

Their generosity, and that of donors who could not attend, has helped raise over £1,200 to date – and we’re still waiting for some money to come in and be counted!

Our next fundraiser will be at Hockliffe Street Methodist Church on 16 November with entertainment provided by the Rock of Ages choir. I hope to see you there.

Another highlight was addressing residents at the Silent Vigil held at the Market Cross on behalf of Leighton-Linslade Health Matters!

About 200 of you turned out to hear about the campaign to convince the NHS that our community is severely under-served of health services.

Thank you – some glacial progress towards being listened to seems to being made.

I was delighted to welcome back members of Creative Buzz to one of our Saturday Charter Markets – with all their many stallholders reporting good business and a great response from the public. What could go wrong with bagels, ice-cream and live music!

Other visits included a lovely morning learning more about the Fairtrade movement at Trinity Methodist Church Hall and an inspiring visit to Elm Lodge Care Home where the lovely staff were exceptionally hospitable.

I’m also pleased to say that I also represented our Town Council at events in Houghton Regis, Kempston and Bedford.

On business issues, the Council’s Neighbourhood Plan team held its first working groups’ meeting and Full Council will be / was (depending on when you’re reading this) held at Astral Park on 30 September.