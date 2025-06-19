LB First: Is it the end or a new beginning?
At times like these we need some innovation, some thinking outside of the box, some inspiration and some courage to dare to try something different, for example some health care services could soon be available on North Yorkshire's high streets as part of plans to revitalise town centres.
The county's elected mayor, David Skaith, said he was in talks with the NHS about making services such as screening and scans available from high street healthcare units and was confident the scheme could start quite quickly.
"Instead of going to York Hospital for say a breast screening we can have that same offer so it means people don't have to go to a hospital, but more footfall is driven onto high streets," he explained.
"It's about making high streets more about community, about being a place to see and do things rather than relying on retail which is changing."
As well as getting more people back on to the county's high streets, pressure could also be reduced on hospitals, he went on to say: "We re looking at taking the strain off front line hospital services and getting more footfall onto high streets, we're talking to the NHS and are looking at the space and where the units would best fit."
Another great example is something that the Culture Collab group have started in the former Wilkinsons store in our high street.
This is a community led initiative by a collaboration of local community groups for the benefit of the community by repurposing the space, albeit on a short-term basis, bringing life back into a building that has been sat empty. But more importantly it's giving people different reasons to come into town such as art exhibitions and pop-up stalls.
Could it be the start of something new?