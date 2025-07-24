LB First: Local authorities new weapon to tackle empty high street shops

Gennaro Borrelli, LB First Chairman

Monthly column by LB First chairman Gennaro Borrelli. In previous columns I've written about what struggling town centres and high streets are doing to try to revitalise and boost footfall, some are community led initiatives, some are proactive local authorities engaging with their communities and coming up with a vision for regeneration or redevelopment.

Others are simply a combination of the local authority working in partnership with local businesses and community groups coming up with innovative ideas, some from towns in other parts of the country and some towns being very near to us. One thing's for sure, never have our high streets and town centres been under so much pressure, from so many things over such a sustained period of time, that many are now at a crucial and pivotal moment, the point that if something isn't done soon it will be lost forever.

I was therefore very interested to hear how at a recent Dunstable Joint Committee meeting officers from Central Beds Council and Dunstable Town Council disclosed how they are coordinating efforts to apply for powers, under a new government scheme, which will help to fill vacant high street units. Under the High Street Rental Auction powers, Central Beds Council will be able to step in and put a property to rental auction where it has sat vacant for more than 365 days in a 24 month period. The new measures will prevent disengaged landlords from sitting on empty units which could otherwise be supporting the local economy. Chair of the Dunstable Joint Committee, Cllr. Matt Brennan said "When I became chair of the joint committee I wanted to focus on the revitalisation of Dunstable high street. This is a fantastic first step and I'm really pleased that the council has this opportunity to tackle empty shop units."

I will be lobbying for Central Beds Council to do the same in Leighton Buzzard through our joint committee and hoping that the High Street Rental Auctions will be an important new weapon in the local authorities armoury, which alongside other measures, will put our high streets and town centres back on their feet.

For more information contact Gennaro on 01525 854273 and LB First Facebook page.