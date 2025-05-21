LB First: More community partnership can help our town centre

Gennaro Borrelli, LB First Chairman

Monthly column from LB First

I recently read a new report by the London Assembly highlighting the challenges facing town centres, such as online shopping, and how creativity and heritage could play transformative roles in rejuvenating them. The report mentioned that although high streets remain major shopping destinations, they were also increasingly places where we do something rather than just buy something.

Public art installations, murals and interactive pieces could enhance some town centres by developing their unique character and heritage.

LB First is working with our MP Alex Mayer, town mayor councillor David Bligh, Paul Brown from the Leighton Buzzard Historical Society, Nick Whitehouse from the Towns Land's Trust and prebendary David from All Saints Church on a newly started project to get a plaque, along with some story boards put up in the town centre to commemorate our town's important role as Q Central during World War 2. It is hoped that this could lead to funding for a visitor/ heritage centre just like Bletchley Park, which would attract more people.

Under new powers, councils can force landlords to rent out properties that have been empty for more than a year. Local authorities should be playing an active role in helping put empty shops back into use by facilitating community led initiatives that can have a significant impact on improving our high street.

Innovative approaches to tackling vacant units , like temporary pop-ups or flexible use of spaces, are practical ways to breathe new life into town centres.

Community ownership could be one of the means to break the deadlock on empty high street properties, one example being the Wellington Orbit building in Wellington, Shropshire, where a community group took over the running of a large empty building with the support of the local authority.

A good reference is the High Streets for All Challenge which kick-started the London Recovery Board's mission to deliver enhanced public spaces and exciting new uses for underused high street buildings, bringing together local authorities, community and business groups, cultural and third sector organisations to join forces and develop a much needed capacity to support town centre renewal.

For more information contact Gennaro on 01525 854273 and LB First Facebook page