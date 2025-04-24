LB First: The joys of spring in town

Gennaro Borrelli, LB First Chairman

Monthly column by LB First chairman Gennaro Borrelli.

What a lovely time of the year this is, the blossom is out and in town the coloured flags and bunting is up along with the new planters and benches beautifully adorned with new artwork from local artists. It certainly makes a difference, many people comment about how it gives them a lift and brightens up their day.

Of course this is also in readiness for the May Day Fayre, the hugely popular and much anticipated annual event, which kicks off the calendar of great events taking place in our town across the rest of the year. These events are not only very popular, a real testament of all the hard work put in by the organisers and town council, but a crucial element in bringing people into our town centre. Visitors and local residents, families and friends, young and old, everyone coming together to enjoy and discover what's new by reconnecting with our town centre.

This will undoubtedly give our town centre businesses and market traders a much needed boost and help mitigate some of the issues and concerns such as cashless car parking and increase in charges as well as Tesco and Morrisons reducing their free parking to 2 hours, closure of bank branches, the prospect of the main Post Office being relocated out of the town centre as we await to hear what may or may not be happening with the redevelopment of the land South of the High Street.

All of this at a time when costs and overheads are going up with a backdrop of uncertainty and volatility with the global and national economy. So let's come together to enjoy what our wonderful town has but also support it as much as possible so that it can continue to be vibrant and flourish for many more years to come as we navigate through these tricky times.

For more information contact Gennaro on 01525 854273 and LB First Facebook page.