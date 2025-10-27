LB First: VIP guest announced for Christmas lights switch on

Jade Cook, founder and director of Spectrum Community Arts

Monthly column by LB First chairman Gennaro Borrelli.

With only a few weeks to go to this year's Christmas Festival weekend, LB First have announced that the VIP guest turning on the festive lights in town this year will be Jade Cook, founder and director of Spectrum Community Arts.

Spectrum Community Arts is a not-for-profit organisation providing performing arts workshops for people with disabilities and additional needs across Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes. "We’re all about building confidence, self-expression and friendships through dance, music and creativity! Providing a safe space where everybody can unapologetically be themselves! I founded the organisation in 2017 and am so proud to work with up to 120 different people each week!" said Jade.

LB First is always looking to showcase the best of our town and over the years there have been some amazing talented people from the local area as well as people representing some fantastic local organisations and charities that have done so much for our community.

Jade Cook winning the Three Counties Radio "Make A Difference" award earlier this year

"I am so excited to be part of this festive celebration and am over joyed to have been asked to switch on the Christmas lights! It’s such a special way to bring the community together and I can't wait! Our performers are also there on Sunday performing on the high street spreading some sparkle, warmth and Christmas cheer!" said Jade ecstatically!

LB First chairman, Gennaro Borrelli, said "We pride ourselves on the fact that the Leighton Buzzard Christmas Festival weekend is very much a community event that brings everyone together and therefore we like to invite people to be our VIP guest who have a connection to the town and have done something that benefits our town and community and Jade is a prime example." he went on to say "Many Christmas events around the country are becoming more commercial sadly, and whilst we would encourage people to shop locally and use our many wonderful town centre businesses and market as much as possible, we also collaborate with other organisations such as Rotary and Leighton Linslade Fun Runners who raise money for charity and local causes as well as highlighting amazing people like Jade from Spectrum Community Arts. I would also like to thank Leighton Linslade Town Council for their continued support for this important event and the hard work of everyone involved, who continue to make it the best Christmas event, attracting thousands of people!"

Jade went on to say "It’s been such an incredible year for Spectrum. In September, I was honoured to win the BBC Three Counties Radio “Make a Difference Award” in the 'Active' category for our work in the community. It means the world to see the impact Spectrum has on our performers, their families and our incredible volunteers recognised in this way!

The Leighton Buzzard Christmas Festival weekend starts on Friday 28th November with the lights switch on around 7pm. For a full itinerary of the whole weekend keep a look out in the LBO, town council website and social media over the next couple weeks.