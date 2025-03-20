LB First: What next for land South of the High Street?
Councillor Goodchild has produced a master plan for the redevelopment of the land which includes approximately 80 residential units, new multi-storey car park, retail/leisure units as well as a unit for community use and evidently has been working hard behind the scenes, possibly with a developer as he is hoping that something may start to happen by the end of this year.
Hence his argument for not tying up the site for the next few years by artists and artisans temporarily using the vacant buildings despite £500K set aside by CBC for the demolition costs.
Whilst I have no doubt in councillor Goodchild's ability due to his professional background and knowing he'll try hard to deliver what the residents of the town have been asking for I hope he will look for opportunities in order to have a wider vision for all of the land.
For example money that was set aside for a feasibility study to relocate the fire station in order to free up that land for a new multi-storey car park and applying a town centre first policy, as per national planning guidance, and have Lidl as the anchor store on that land which would attract more inward investment.
At this pivotal time for our town centre it is crucial for the right kind of redevelopment in order to secure a vibrant and prosperous future.
As councillor Goodchild continues in his efforts to find a way forward my concerns are how much support he has from his fellow colleagues who run Central Beds Council?
