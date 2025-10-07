Political Opinion: Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard must get on the devolution train

Monthly column by Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency.

The devolution train has left the station. In Westminster, the talk is about strong, forward-looking regional mayors gaining real power over transport, skills, health and housing, with sizeable budgets to match. Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis and surrounding areas need to get on board and fast.

I believe in devolution as a principle. Our country is too centralised. But this isn’t about theory anymore. The Government says everywhere will get a mayor.

Good, I say, but what’s the local plan? Because I don’t want this part of the world to be last in the queue, with our mayor left with all the bits that didn’t fit into someone else’s deal.

Alex Mayer MP

Mayors matter. Andy Burnham has famously used his powers to overhaul transport and develop a clear economic strategy. But increasingly it’s not just a model for big, northern city regions. A new generation of Mayors in places like the West of England and the East Midlands are busy delivering for market towns.

In fact I would argue it’s even more important for these kind of places. By pooling our strengths we gain the scale to do more. Not competing with neighbours but benefitting from being part of a wider plan that raises prosperity across the whole area. Growing the pie, not just slicing up what we already have.

The opportunities are clear. Central Bedfordshire is growing in terms of population, homes, and the economy. GVA is up around a third in the last decade. But growth needs a plan. Without one, we risk congestion without connectivity, jobs without skills, and expansion without infrastructure or vision.

Look at what’s coming: on our doorstep Universal Studios theme park is forecast to contribute around £50 billion to the UK economy, creating 20,000 construction jobs and 8,000 permanent roles. East West Rail will link us directly to Bedford and Cambridge.

A devolved settlement would give us regional powers to make the most of it.

So again, what’s the plan? If local councils can’t agree, then civic society must step up and make the case.

The Government is rewarding those who take responsibility.

Devolution is the direction of travel for England. We must get on board or be left behind watching others steam ahead.