Worried about losing the Winter Fuel Payment? Help from Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade

I’m a pensioner on my own on State Pension with a small work pension. I own my own home without a mortgage. I’m really worried about how I’m going to cope when the weather gets cold because I relied on the Winter Fuel Payments which are stopping. I did apply for Pension Credit when I first retired but was turned down because I have savings. I’ve had to use some of those up to pay for a new roof and other things that need doing to the house so now I have even less money. I live very frugally and I have never had to ask anyone for help but now I’m not sure how I’m going to cope.

Firstly, please know that you are not alone. There are many people in your situation who are very worried about losing the Winter Fuel Payment as they absolutely relied on it during the colder months. You should never worry about asking for help as there’s lots out there that can be done to deal with these worries.

The first thing you should do is consider whether you might be eligible for Pension Credit. The amount you receive would be based on your particular circumstances, for example, how many people in your household, whether anyone receives a disability benefit or is a carer for someone who does, even if you look after your grandchildren full time – all those facts would be relevant in the calculation. Whilst there is no upper amount of savings, how much capital you have does have an impact on the calculation and it is always worth checking again now your savings have gone down. You can check your eligibility by contacting us or use the Government Pension Credit Calculator if you would rather check anonymously. Bear in mind that this calculator does not consider service charges and ground rent often paid for retirement flats. We can factor more complex issues like this into calculations if you contact us direct.

Applying for Pension Credit is very straightforward and can be claimed with one free single phone call to 0800 99 1234 – you just need to have your national insurance number handy. You can also complete the form online here: Claim Pension Credit and you could even download a paper copy to post.

Worried about Winter?

Remember that even a small amount of Pension Credit can provide a “passport” to help with other things not just the Winter Fuel Payment. If you are eligible for Pension Credit, you would qualify for a Winter Fuel Allowance of £200 for those aged 66 by end of September and £300 for those aged 80 by end of September. You would also be able to apply for the Warm Home Discount (£150 credit onto your Electricity bill) if your energy provider is participating in that scheme. You can find further details of how to apply for this here: Warm Home Discount

If you are eligible for Pension Credit, you could also get help with Cold Weather Payments, TV licence, free bus passes and eye tests. You might also be entitled to Council Tax Support but do remember that you need to contact your local council direct if you want to apply for a reduction in your Council Tax.

There is lots of other help available that our advisers can discuss with you if you contact us. Some energy providers have trust funds that you can apply for to help you with energy costs. If you’re already in arrears and struggling with keeping up the repayments, we can help you negotiate with your provider to set up an affordable payment plan as well as give you advice on reducing your energy usage. We can also help with other benefits and support that might be relevant.

Our friendly advisers at Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade would be happy to chat to you at our Pension Credit Clinic on Friday 27th September 2024 between 10am and 12pm. We’ll be able to answer questions on the phone (01525 373878) or in person at our office at Bossard House, West Street, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1DA. Ring us to find out more or contact us via our website www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk If you can’t make it at that time, don’t worry – we’re happy to help you by phone or email, just check our website for further details.