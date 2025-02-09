Write Away column: Combat winter blues and build community

Leighton Buzzard Writers Group

I always find this time of year a bit harder, the dark evenings and cold weather not conducive to finding the motivation to do much, and you’re tempted just to wait until the spring and the warmer and lighter days.

But as we’re still hanging on to those resolutions we made what feels like months ago but in fact has only been a few weeks, maybe now is a good time to find that something new to do, to make us get up and get out.

Maybe not necessarily doing something you’ve always done either, but something completely different and out of your comfort zone. Not always the easiest thing to do I grant you.

I don’t know about you, but I’m always a bit worried about going to a place I’ve never been before, especially on my own, and the scary thought of being surrounded by so many people, of which I don’t know. But you don’t know unless you try right? And I’ve just done just that.

I’ve joined a local book group! We meet the first Monday of every month, chat about the book we’ve just read and collect the next one. As we meet in a local pub, it means we have a good space in which to talk and move around the group (and it’s a decent size, around 20-25 people) and have a drink whilst we get to know one another, and talk about the books, amongst other things!

I was worried for the first meeting as I didn’t know what to expect, but I needn’t have been. Its just a group of like-minded people getting together. And isn’t that the point? We all have things that interest us, hobbies we’ve been meaning to try out, so why not now? Actually, even more so important now, at this time of year, when we’re all tempted to live like hermits otherwise.

I’ve lived in the town now for over 12 years, and feel like I’m still new, that I know nobody, but joining this group will go a way to changing that. Isn’t that what we all want really, to feel a part of something, a sense of community where we live. All too easy to just let work define our lives, without even considering what else is there outside of those hours. And actually, this column has been one of those things for me over the last 10 years.

I used to be a part of the Writers group in the town, and the members would take turns each week in contributing. But over time, this has dwindled. I’m no longer a part of the group, but I have enjoyed sharing my thoughts here over the years. So if you’re reading this, and want to try something new, let us know, maybe this could be that thing you’ve been looking for? Be brave, give it a go!