Write Away Column July: Things to do during the summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Write Away column – Tuesday, 16 July, 2024 – School holidays will soon be upon us.

With the school holidays looming and annual leave coming up for most of us, it’s time to start looking for ideas of things to do, places to visit, especially if you’ve not booked to go away.

We’ve almost forgotten the COVID times when we couldn’t travel and we made more out of where we lived, and holidayed in the UK (not a staycation though!)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we approach the holiday season, why not take a moment and see what there is locally too, instead of just taking for granted what we have on the doorstep and chasing that feeling elsewhere.

With the school holidays just around the corner, it’s time to start looking for ideas of things to do and places to visit.

We’re really lucky to live in such a beautiful area, with lots more to do than you realise.

We have the Grand Union Canal running right through, as well the River Ouse, providing interesting walks from our doorstep, which can also be accessed along what used to be the local railway line.

Tiddenfoot Waterside Park, Ashridge and Rushmere Country Park host an abundance of nature and walks, as well as Tottenhoe Knolls, Ivinghoe Beacon, Pitstone Hill and Dunstable Downs for something a little longer or with views across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ascott House is mere minutes away from the town, with lovely gardens as well as the house to look around, and there are plenty more National Trust properties in the surrounding area to peak your interest if history and sculptural gardens are more your thing.

Even our high street provides entertainment and places to visit, with musical events held in the park over the course of the summer, and fun things to do like pottery painting. Car boots, fetes, classic car shows, there’s something to interest everyone! And don’t forget Whipsnade Zoo or Woburn Safari park if you want to spend a day with the animals, all close by and relatively affordable.

I know it can feel like a difficult task to fill the six weeks when you have children, but not everything has to cost a lot of money. We have the splash park, Pages Park railway, as well as summer schemes and local clubs offering a variety of things to keep children occupied.