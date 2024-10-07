Write Away Column: Perfect time for a fresh start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

So as the schools have all gone back and the university students begin their new chapter, it feels like the perfect time for a fresh start of sorts.

Working in conveyancing at a local firm of solicitors, I often think is it worth all the hassle of moving or can we just change things around, declutter to make living where we seem more manageable, or feel happier with what we have.

There is a trend at the moment for more simplistic living, and minimalistic decorating and interior design. Are we now being made to feel guilty by having too many things? Whilst its not for everyone, it does have its positives. Decluttering is the process of removing unnecessary items, sorting, and arranging what's left. It can be done on your own or with help from others. Not only can it help simplify your life, both mentally and physically, it can also lead to a number of benefits, including improved physical health, as a clutter-free home can reduce the risk of accidents; financial benefits when you might find items you no longer need that you can sell or donate and lastly mental health benefits, a happy space is much better than an overwhelming area. And the big one, time. To spend with family and friends, instead of feeling like you need to spend every spare minute cleaning and tidying.

It’s not always easy to keep on top of things, with childcare, working full time and all the other things that are part of our everyday lives. I’ll be honest, I love to watch programmes such as Sort your life out, or Love it or List it, apart from a nose into other people’s houses, they offer good ideas and inspiration for the rest of us. Sorting through belongings that you have accumulated over a number of years can be a really overwhelming task, especially knowing where to start. But what these programmes bring is the motivation to begin with something small, like a drawer and once you get going, you’ll be amazed where it will take you. It’s so cathartic to get rid of things that you no longer need, love, or clothes that don’t fit, but also knowing that in the process, you might be helping others by donating items to charity.

So instead of thinking of moving, to get more space, maybe look at where you already are, changing rooms and spaces to better suit your needs and save yourself some money in the process, or even make a little by selling your unwanted things.

Even the smallest change can have a big difference.