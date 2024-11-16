Write Away column: Too much pressure to look a certain way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Write Away Column: Tuesday 26 November

You only have to switch on the TV now, or look at social media to see all these’ stars’ from various reality shows flaunting themselves, and in some instances, not wearing much. I’m not a prude, but what I do object to is the body types on show.

There is too much pressure to look a certain way, to be a certain person if you want to get anywhere. And I feel that certain TV shows and the rise in social media has a lot to answer for, for the image of the people that it portrays, impressionable to many who tune in.

Watching tv or a film is supposed to be a form of escapism, enjoyment. Not to come away feeling guilty for what you’ve just eaten or the fact you haven’t been to the gym. It doesn’t make you any less of a person by just being you. We’re not all the same, we’re not what the media portrays. Its not realistic and it makes me angry. What are we showing the younger generation?

This week's Write Away column talks about body image

Maybe I’m showing my age here, but I don’t feel like some of the latest fashions in the high street lend themselves either to promoting a good body image. So many things made of tight fitting material, sometimes clinging in all the wrong places when there is nothing wrong whatsoever with your figure.

And so many teenagers want to look like their peers, like those they follow on social media. But when we’re all so different, that doesn’t always come easy. This can then lead to more serious problems, like bullying, self-loathing, mental health or in some cases, eating disorders. And that’s not just in the younger generation, its something that can haunt many of us into later life.

But sadly I don’t think this is an issue that will ever resolve itself, at the end of the day, TV shows and adverts are there to sell an idea to the people that watch them. And whilst some brands are getting better at promoting more real people, these shows are popular and that won’t change unless we all stop watching and I can’t see that happening.

But we can try and see it for what it is, entertainment. And not something real.

With Christmas just around the corner, lets make the most of the celebrations with those who love us for who we are, and not worry about what we eat, or what we look like. Make time to love you for you this Christmas, the best gift you could give yourself.