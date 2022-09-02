A Leighton Buzzard fundraiser has been crowned Mrs Crown and Glory UK at a prestigious European pageant.

Susan Humphrey, 53, was proud to represent her town at the glamorous event in Ellesmere Port's Civic Hall and win four other titles, including: Best Interview, Best Appearances, European Charity, and the Queen Special Recognition Award.

The busy contestant was approached to enter the Crown and Glory Pageants back in 2019, raising £16,698 for charity as part of her duties.

Susan (on the left in both photos) receiving the 'Queen Special Recognition Award' and 'Mrs Crown and Glory UK Queen' title. Images: Ant Bradshaw Photography.

Susan told the LBO: "Being up on stage in front of all the judges and spectators was very emotional for me, as I wanted to do this when I was a teenager but due to religion it was not allowed.

"This was the best experience a girl can over dream of - let alone to win her category, but to represent not just my county, but now the UK title.

"After winning, all the queens spent the Sunday at the venue for a photo shoot with Ant Bradshaw who was the pageant's professional photographer."

Susan has been involved in lots of fundraising activities in Leighton Buzzard, including Easter egg drives, and online pageants, while most recently, she organised the Leighton-Linslade Community Recognition Awards.

Susan (right) with all the UK Queens. Images: Ant Bradshaw Photography.

Susan added: "I have a lot planned ahead from online pageants, to Yarmouth Horse racing, and a special appearance at Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy.

"I will also be holding the Leighton-Linslade Community Recognition Awards again in July next year at Brooklands Residents club.

"So, if you know an individual that deserves an award next year, please contact me and let me know."

Susan (second right) with the European and UK Queens. Image: Ant Bradshaw Photography.

Nominations can be entered from December 2022, and the competition will close in May 2023.

Susan said: "I would like to thank my director Hannah Tordoff and co director Hannah Travers for letting me take part in Crown and Glory European Pageants.

"A big thank you to Ant Bradshaw for all the professional videos, and a thank you to all the judges for their kind words and for giving me the chance to reign as their UK Queen.

"Finally, a huge thank you my husband Graham for all his support."

To nominate a community hero, search for: 'Leighton & Linslade Recognition Awards page' on Facebook.