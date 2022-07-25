On Sunday, July 17, five trains carried more than 100 passengers each to meet the children's TV characters at Stonehenge Works.

A Leighton Buzzard Railway spokesman said: "This year, due to the fire risk caused by the hot weather, the train was operated by a diesel locomotive, known as ‘NG51’ as well as Doll, one of the railway’s resident steam engines, which was only in light steam to mitigate fire risks.

"NG51’s owner, Robert Leah, claimed he suspected ‘it was the hardest day’s work the loco had ever done.’"

Chase and Skye with Doll. Image: Leighton Buzzard Railway.

The event kicked off the railway's bumper summer plans, with trains operating every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday all through the school holidays (July 24 to September 1).

The spokesman said: "Sunday, September 4, offers the perfect end of holiday treat for children, when baby dinosaurs will again be taking over Stonehenge Works – an event that proved very popular last year."

There will be four departures during the day – at 10am, 11.40am, 13.20pm and 3pm. Tickets are online now and selling fast.

Chase and Skye meet a young visitor. Image: Leighton Buzzard Railway.

The spokesman said: "The return trip will take 80 minutes, including 40 minutes at Stonehenge Works where, as well as the meeting the dinosaurs, customers can visit the Stonehenge Trail offering the chance to view static engines and wagons, including a sand train as it would have run on the railway from the 1920s to 1970s.

"We have a steam loco called ‘Penlee’ where children can climb in the cab and pretend to be the engine driver.

"There is also a bomb train from an RAF ammunition depot, and a logging train, as well as displays about sand quarrying and military railways."

There will also be a guided Engine Shed Show tour at Page’s Park.

Doll takes passengers on their Paw Patrol adventure. Image: Leighton Buzzard Railway.

The craft shop will be open, which sells refreshments, and the train Shed Café will be open at Page’s Park from 10am.

Meanwhile, the popular Steam Gala will return on September 17 and 18.

Tickets are on sale now, with locomotive allocations to be confirmed nearer the time.