All you need to know about Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre's Covid-safety measures as venue re-opens

Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre is reopening to the public following the completion of behind-the-scenes work to prepare for the relaunch in the wake of the ongoing pandemic

The venue will kick-off with a live performance of Woodland Tales with Granddad on Saturday, November 13. It’s part of an autumn programme which Central Beds Council says is offering something for everyone.

During the autumn season, theatre-goers can enjoy a variety of productions such as Scream Phone, Big Red Bath and Inspector Drake’s Last Case.

Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

The box office on the ground floor of the library has reopened, where staff will support customers in person or over the telephone, Tuesday to Friday 9.30am-5pm, and Saturday 9.30am-3pm. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased via the council’s website at any time.

The council says the safety of customers, artists and staff remain its greatest priority as it moves forward. To ensure this, the theatre will reopen in a phased approach which includes reduced capacity audiences and socially distanced seating.

An NHS Test and Trace QR code will be available for customers to scan as they enter the theatre. Face coverings are encouraged and hand sanitising stations will be available, and the theatre’s bar will be open.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “We look forward to welcoming audiences back to our Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre now the doors have reopened. Our autumn season has a great mix of shows and performances and there’s sure to be something people will want to enjoy.

“I would like to thank all of our theatre users and residents for their understanding and messages of support during the temporary closure. It has been well received, especially by officers who have been working behind the scenes to enable the theatre to reopen."