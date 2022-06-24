Author Ruth Hogan and children's author Olaf Falafel coming to Leighton Buzzard this weekend

Later today (June 24) at 6.30pm, BOOK, High Street Mews, is hosting million-copy bestselling author Ruth Hogan for an evening of conversation, with guests having the opportunity to meet the Bedford author and ask questions.

Ruth's books include Madame Burova, Queenie Malone's Paradise Hotel, The Wisdom of Sally Red Shoes, and The Keeper of Lost Things. The evening will focus on her latest work, Madame Burova, a story about a clairvoyant.

Its blurb states: "Imelda Burova has spent a lifetime keeping other people's secrets and her silence has come at a price...

Madame Burova; Author Olaf Falafel with his book, Blobfish; Author Ruth Hogan.

"But Madame Burova is weary of other people's lives, their ghosts from the past and other people's secrets, she needs rest and a little piece of life for herself. Before that, however, she has to fulfill a promise made a long time ago. She holds two brown envelopes in her hand, and she has to deliver them."

The next event, on Saturday (June 25), is for both parents and children, who can visit BOOK to meet comedian, author and illustrator Olaf Falafel.

Jenni Blake, founder of BOOK, told the LBO: "Olaf will be visiting us for a story time and he’ll also be producing a window illustration for us to celebrate the publication of his new book, Blobfish."

Blobfish is described as "a heartfelt and humorous adventure from the bottom of the sea and beyond, following one fish on an epic journey".

Its blurb states: "Deep, deep, deep under the sea... lives Blobfish! Blobfish loves telling jokes, although he has no one to share them with, so he sets off on an adventure to find a friend.

"But sometimes friends turn up in the most unexpected places, even at the bottom of the ocean.

"This heartfelt and humorous story gently introduces children to themes of friendship, belonging and the issue of plastics in our oceans."

Tickets to meet Ruth should be booked by contacting the shop or online via eventbrite.

Jenni added: "We're also offering the first 100 customers to spend £20 in store a free £5 national book token, and have a competition running to win a gorgeous book called Once Upon Our Planet."