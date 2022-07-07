Aylesbury Waterside Theatre announces a host of family-friendly shows for summer holidays

Later this month families can check out performances of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny from 28 to 31 July.

The Walliams-penned play follows Ben on a typical visit to his granny’s house to receive cabbage soup and cabbage cake.

Little does Ben know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine.

Gangsta Granny Photo by Mark Douet

Coming from the mind of the Little Britain star, the show aims to bring laugh-out-loud jokes and home truths about how families act.

Milkshake! Live brings the popular television show to life in Aylesbury on Monday 29 August.

Monkey will be joined by some of his favourite small screen friends and two presenters for a dazzling show.

Hexwood

Families are encouraged to join Paddington, Daisy and Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy and Blue’s Clues for an unforgettable time.

Children will be offered the chance to learn songs and dances from Milkshake! team watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and the stage brings Milkshake! to life.

Families can also visit the Norman Bragg Studio, the smaller studio space gives youngsters the chance to see some quality entertainment up close.

Milkshake!

Two family shows are confirmed at the studio this summer.

Hexwood School of Sorcery is on from 25 to 27 August, it is a spellbinding new musical telling the story of Maisey Hexwood who is about to follow in her family’s footsteps and begin her studies in Sorcery.

Although, there is only one really small problem, she isn’t very good at magic.

This mischievous adventure is set to have young wizards gripped.

Zoo That Comes To You Iggy the Blue Iguana and Cia

Then, featuring puppetry, live music and playful characters, The Zoo That Comes to You follows on 3 September.

Two animal enthusiasts share their love of and concern for animals as they discuss their life experiences and the challenges they face in a rapidly changing world dominated by humans.