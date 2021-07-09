Bees cause trouble at Leighton Buzzard school for second time this summer

Beekeepers have been back to Leighton Middle School after a number of pupils and a member of staff were stung by the insects yesterday afternoon.

On Thursday (July 8), a group of bees were spotted in a school field and a beekeeper was called to inspect the site as a safety measure.

The member of staff who was stung was later taken ill and an ambulance was called, but they are now recovering.

Bee keepers from the previous visit on June 9.

This is the second time that a number of bees have caused trouble at the Church Square school, as it was forced to shut for a day last month because two colonies of bees were found on the premises, with one of the colonies starting to swarm.

Commenting on behalf of the school, a Central Beds Council spokesman said: “A number of pupils and a member of staff were stung by a small number of bees yesterday lunch time (July 8). The field where the bees were present has been closed and a beekeeper has inspected the site as a safety measure, but there are no signs of swarms or clusters and this is believed to be unrelated to the incident you previously reported on.

“Later in the day the member of staff was taken ill and an ambulance was called. The individual is recovering and lessons are continuing as normal, with cover teachers in place. As an extra precaution the field remains closed today so extra checks can be carried out. Alternative areas have been allocated for the pupils to play.”

To read the previous story, visit: https://www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk/education/pupils-return-to-leighton-buzzard-school-after-swarming-bees-forced-closure-3270545