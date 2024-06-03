Big Lunch Food Festival offers 'a feast in the heart of Leighton Buzzard'

Residents and visitors came together on Sunday (June 2) to share a day filled with "food, fun and friendship under clear blue skies".

The Big Lunch saw the High Street lined with an array of stalls offering a variety of delicious meals, from gourmet treats to classic comfort dishes.

“Following the success of Pride on Saturday evening, we were thrilled to see so many people returning for the Big Lunch the following day,” said Mayor of Leighton-Linslade, Councillor David Bligh. “It’s wonderful to witness our community coming together to celebrate, connect and enjoy wonderful foods from around the world.”

Throughout the day, there were performances on the main stage from Infinite All Stars Cheerleading Academy, Grupo Carnival, and the Oomparty Band, which delighted the crowds, while Perfect Personalised Parties provided music at the Snail Stage.

There was also street theatre entertainment from French Fancies, The Hungry Chefs, Culinary Capers, and Just Desserts, which were "a hit with all ages".

Meanwhile, craft activities from Buzzards Nest, Leighton Buzzard Art Society and Happydashery were full of budding crafters and artists from the moment they opened.

The town council added: "Attendees had the opportunity to sample local flavours, discover new favourite dishes, and enjoy a true feast in the heart of the town. We had a blast and hope you all enjoyed the food and atmosphere."

There will be more summer fun to look forward to at Leighton-Linslade Canal Festival on Saturday, July 27 from 11am until 5pm at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park.

The Big Lunch Crowds soak up the sunshine.

Authenticity 2nd to None!

Comedy Waitresses The posing polkadot duo made children chuckle.