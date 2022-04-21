Buzzcycles hosts successful Dr Bike repair event in Leighton Buzzard

On Good Friday, the cycle campaign group held its workshop at Astral Park, courtesy of Leighton-Linslade Town Council (LLTC).

It was also the first deployment of Buzzcycles’s new gazebo, partly funded by a LLTC grant, the previous one having been destroyed by high winds at the Linslade Canal Festival.

Peter Bate, Chair of Buzzcycles, said: “It was a glorious sunny day. It was great to fix so many bikes and chat to people who want to use their bikes as a quick and cheap way to get around our town.”

Dr Bike

He added: "The format of Dr Bike is simple: there are three 20 minute sessions an hour, two of which are bookable online and the other being a just turn up session.

"Just bring your faulty bike along and if it can be fixed within the 20 minute slot then Buzzcycles will fix it.”

At the event, around twenty bikes were repaired, most having been wheeled to the event.

Buzzcycles will be running Dr Bike at the Jubilee Fayre, Canal Festival and at Bideford Green and Heath and Reach later this year.

Watch out for the posters or visit the Facebook page

The team would also like to thank Leighton-Linslade Town Council who also kindly put Buzzcycles’s poster advertising the event on the council’s noticeboards.

For more lengthy or complex repairs, customers will be referred to local bike shops.