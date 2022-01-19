Central Bedfordshire STILL recruiting lorry drivers as shortage continues

Central Bedfordshire Council is STILL recruiting in an effort to combat the national HGV driver shortage.

As well as recruiting externally, the council's waste and recycling partner FCC Environment has also looked to reskill existing members of staff.

Back in August, Bedford Today revealed how FCC Environment was recruiting drivers with garden waste collection suspended for months

FCC Environment is recruiting

Eight members of staff in Central Bedfordshire are already undergoing training to join the ranks of FCC Environment's HGV drivers.

Brian Ashby, FCC Environment head of municipal collections and streetscene, said: “We are constantly thinking of different solutions and looking at new ways to fill these positions, utilising our existing workforce and expanding it so that these essential services can carry on running with as little disruption as possible.”

“We are also accepting applications from people who would like training to become a Light Goods Vehicle Driver as well, with the training provided fully by FCC.”