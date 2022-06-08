The display is focusing on "all things fibre and fabric" in June, with a hand-picked group of four local Textiles Artists set to showcase their work in the venue’s Artisan gallery as part of Bucks Art Weeks 2022.

Villgae artist Hannah Heys, of 'Hannah Heys Textiles', has been chosen along with Alex Vincent Turner, Jo Evans, and Marie Jones, to display her pieces.

Hannah said: “I exhibited at QPAC earlier this year with a showcase of both my work and techniques and I was blown away by the reception so I am delighted to be back with some new works and some familiar favourites alongside this talented group of artists.”

Hannah Heys Textiles.

Hannah has a keen eye for colour and a passion for contemporary textiles, creating hand tufted, latch hook and punch needle wall hangings and cushions.

She weaves sustainable practices into all her pieces, from sourcing re-claimed yarns where suitable, British Wool where possible, and off cuts from previous projects where practical.

Exhibitions and events co-ordinator Sophie Carr, said: "Textiles truly is my passion and I am delighted at the level of work and innovation that each of our artists will bring to Queens Park.”

The exhibition is free-to-view exhibition, with a range of styles and techniques on display, from fibre painting through to fabric collage, stitch to tufting.

The collection will be open every day between June 11 and 26.

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 10am - 9.30pm, Friday to Saturday, 10am - 4pm; Sunday,11am - 3pm.