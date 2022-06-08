The 'We Can Build' books were written by graduates from Barratt’s ASPIRE programme to celebrate the students’ involvement in the Prince’s Trust Million Makers Challenge.

The Prince’s Trust believes that every young person should have the chance to embrace exciting opportunities and helps to connect 11 to 30-year-olds with mentors, providing career opportunities and pathways into inspiring futures.

The books include a diverse line-up of characters and a child-friendly insight into housebuilding, explaining the process and all the different professions involved.

Clipstone Brook Lower School. Image: Barratt David Wilson Homes North Thames.

Karly Williams, sales and marketing director for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Primary school pupils are at an age where they are starting to think about what they want to do in the future, and discovering what they are passionate about.

"This book offers an insight into how exciting and versatile the construction industry is. We really hope that the books will inspire the pupils to consider a career in the construction industry.”

Sally Reay, headteacher at Clipstone Brook Lower, said: “We are always looking to inspire our pupils, so we were very excited to receive this donation.

