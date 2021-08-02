Council gives marching orders to traveller camp in Leighton Buzzard
An eviction notice has been issued for an illegal traveller encampment on the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard,
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 12:31 am
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 12:32 am
A number of residents have complained to Central Bedfordshire Council about the camp near Brown's Farm off Grovebury Road.
A Central Beds Council spokesman said: "We are aware of this unauthorised encampment and one of our officers visited it today to issue an eviction notice, which gives 24 hours to vacate the site.”
A Beds Police spokesman added: "Officers have been to the site. We are currently supporting partners in monitoring the encampment and ensuring disruption to local residents is kept to a minimum."