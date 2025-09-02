Criticism of pay-on-entry system at Leighton Buzzard car parks

A parking sign.

Residents and business leaders have criticised changes to car parking arrangements in Leighton Buzzard, which require customers to pay on entry rather than on exit.

The changes have been described as "unhelpful" and "unfair" to both customers and traders in the town, although Central Bedfordshire Council has defended the move, saying it provides a "consistent, modern and more flexible system."

Leighton Buzzard resident Graham Pellow told the LBO he had been caught out by the new system explaining: "Having personally estimated a visit of four hours whilst working in CoLab, a community project, I returned to add an extra hour to my parking.

"After mistiming my final return by 12 minutes I was given a £60 penalty charge.

"During conversations with members of the public they often indicate that they cannot maintain discussions or activity for fear of outstaying their ‘guessed’ parking period of visit.

"This change has fundamentally changed people’s attitudes to visiting the town centre."

Leighton Buzzard First chair Gennaro Borrelli told the LBO that parking was a major issue in the town, saying: "We have all seen that footfall is down in our High Streets, across the country as well as in Leighton Buzzard.

"Without customers, there will be no businesses, and that applies anywhere.

"Local supermarkets have reduced the amount of time that people can park there, so by the time people have done their shopping and queued they do not have time to pop into the High Street.

"Central Bedfordshire Council only retained the card payment option because we lobbied them to do so.

"The council’s favoured option is making people use an app, which gives people options to extend if they need to, however you have to pay an admin fee when you extend your parking.

"Many people come to my salon in Leighton Buzzard, particularly those of an older generation, and they don’t own a smart phone, or have the ability to download an app to pay for parking.

"I have heard many comments about the recent changes at the car park to pay on arrival rather than on exit.

"People liked pay on exit, because they did not have to panic if they wanted to talk to a friend or go for a coffee.

"Now customers put in money for what they need to, go specifically to where they want to go and go straight back."

When approached by the LBO, Central Bedfordshire Council defended the change, and said that car parks in Leighton Buzzard were now in line with others across the council area.

John Baker, executive member for highways at Central Bedfordshire Council said: "Following ongoing issues with the previous system in the car park, including vandalism and damage to barriers and cameras, we have introduced a new system to improve reliability and experience.

"The updated ‘pay on arrival’ approach works like a standard pay and display car park, but without the need to physically display a ticket.

"Car park users can pay using card or the Pay by Phone app, which also allows them to extend their stay remotely.

"These changes bring the car park in line with all our other council-run car parks across Central Bedfordshire, providing a consistent, modern and more flexible system."

