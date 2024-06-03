From early morning into the evening, thousands filled the high street to enjoy the festivities, music and dancing.

Throughout the day, Elton Wrong "serenaded the crowd with captivating performances", while A Children’s Story delighted attendees with "tales of unicorns and rainbows".

As the evening approached, high-energy performing arts group, Razzamataz, "kicked off the celebrations in style", followed by singer and guitarist, Fionn Kirk, "who kept the party alive".

Steptacular then took to the stage, "thrilling the audience" with hits from Steps and a few Vengaboys tracks to heighten the party mood.

Mayor of Leighton-Linslade, Councillor David Bligh, said: “We are thrilled with the turnout and the incredible support from the community.

“This event is not just about celebration, but also about fostering a sense of belonging and raising awareness about the issues that still affect the LGBTQ+ community. LB Pride 2024 has set a new benchmark for future events, proving that our town is not only a place of diversity, but also one of unity and love.”

The night culminated with “an electrifying performance" from Queenz, with many residents requesting them back in future years. One member of the public told the council: “It was amazing, the best thing Leighton Buzzard has ever done and so well attended. There was a great atmosphere - I saw the Steps tribute act going down a storm!"

Councillor Pat Carberry, who opened LB Pride and attended the festival with his husband, told the LBO: "The event was a total success, we had really great performances on stage and so many people dancing in the street. The people attending ranged from those who identidfy as LGBTQ+ to our friends, allies and supporters. It was a real mix of everyone from our town coming together to celebrate inclusion, acceptance and respect.

"It was an enormous honour to open our very first Pride event and it was supported by all parties and the independents on council. Collectively as a council, and with the contribution of our community, this event happened and was the success it was."

Local shops and businesses showed their support through vibrant window decorations, event sponsorships, and active participation in the day's celebrations, making Leighton Buzzard's first Pride event "truly special".

Giving thanks to all who contributed to the event, Councillor Carberry added: "After the last town council elections as a new council we had a visioning session for the new council and one of the suggestions was to hold a Pride Event.

"The town council events team picked up on this and called for a meeting with community groups and individuals who would want to contribute. Ben and Louise in our events team led the way on this and it was the contributions from all in the community that made it happen."

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Our Community Policing officers were out over the weekend for the county's first Pride event of the year in Leighton Buzzard. It was brilliant to see so many people coming together in support and celebration of our local LGBT+ communities."

