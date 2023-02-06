Deadline for Leighton Buzzard pedestrianisation petition extended with aims to reach 1,000 signatures

Leighton Buzzard campaigners who are passionate about pedestrianisation are hoping their petition can reach 1,000 signatures.

The Leighton-Linslade Living Streets Group is on a mission to persuade Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) to permanently pedestrianise the High Street and "invest in more in greenery, cycle parking, and a continuous surface across the street".The group now plans to extend its deadline into the summer – closer to to when the council will make further decisions about the High Street's future.

Tom Littlehales, co-founder of the Leighton-Linslade Living Streets Group, said: "What sort of town do you want? One where people's first choice is driving or one where it's easy to walk and cycle to get to places? What sort of experience do you want - one where you're surrounded by trees and planters and benches? It should be a social space, where it's easier to hold events."

Anthony Smith, a member of the Leighton-Linslade Living Streets Group and signatory of the petition, with Tom (left). Image: Leighton-Linslade Living Streets Group.

Tom is motivated to improve the health of the planet and its people, hoping that change could see less air pollution and more physical activity. He was dismayed to learn that in Department for Transport research (2018), "even for distances of 1–2 miles, over 60 per cent of journeys were made by motor vehicle.”

The group hopes CBC could therefore makes access for pedestrians and cyclists as "direct as possible", while suggesting that restrictions could be lifted during early evenings/mornings for deliveries.

Tom explained: "In busy shopping centres, no-one bats an eyelid when you can't drive right to the shop front. High street walking, cycling and public realm improvements can increase retail sales by up to 30 per cent. Some drivers 'nip in'; walk or cycle, and you're likely to stay longer, spending more."

The petition also calls for better disabled access, with the group hoping for more blue badge parking at either end of the High Street, and for buses to drive to Church Square.

Tom added: "I often get families saying that they want a safer space for kids. It's also nicer to have the market facing inwards – otherwise people queue with their backs to the shops."

To sign, click here [The deadline currently reads March 6, but the group will ask CBC to keep extending it.]

