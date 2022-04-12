Dental practice team from Leighton Buzzard walk more than 1.5million steps for children's charity

The team at Cherry Trees Dental walked a combined total of more than 1.5million steps in March to help raise much-needed cash for KidsOut.

Their ‘Million in March’ campaign became a real talking point among staff and patients – with the community coming together to raise over £600 for the charity.KidsOut, based in Leighton Buzzard, helps vulnerable children by providing fun days out, as well as hope for a better future.And although the challenge seemed a bit daunting at first, the nine members of the team soon got into the swing of it, using evenings and weekends to bring their average step numbers up.Dr Sushma Rao, who took over Cherry Trees Dental last year, said: “It feels very satisfying to support a local charity.

The team was raising money for KidsOut

"We wanted to find a way for the team to engage with the community. All of the staff got fully behind the initiative. There was a bit of banter, lots of encouragement, and fun, all for a good cause."Although this was their first group effort, several of the staff at Cherry Trees are regular helpers in the community, either at a local church or in covid vaccination centres.