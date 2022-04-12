Fully let new industrial estate in Leighton Buzzard has been sold

Apex Park, in Leighton Buzzard, has been acquired by Colliers Capital.

All the units at the Apex Park development have already been snapped up, and now Colliers Capital has bought the industrial estate for an ‘undisclosed sum’.

Luke Tillison, managing partner of Kirkby Diamond, has been involved with the development for more than five years.

He acquired the land, including the site to the rear now known as Ascent Park, on behalf of Pears Property Advisors five years ago. The rear part of the site was sold to the Firethorn Trust and Apex Park was developed on the remaining section.

He said: “It’s very satisfying to see a scheme through from its grassroots all the way to becoming a thriving industrial estate. Having purchased the land for Pears Property Advisors, witnessed the development of the industrial estate and completed the lettings of the units, to now have completed disposal of the investment, is an achievement of which the team at Kirkby Diamond is very proud.”

Kirkby Diamond completed the letting on the last of the units to power protection specialists Levant UPS, which signed a 10-year lease on a 5,320 sq ft unit on the estate.

Eamon Kennedy, head of commercial agency at Kirkby Diamond, said: “Apex Park has been a fantastic success by any standards. In just 10 months, working with Louch Shacklock, we have been able to let all 13 units and have achieved rents that are well above the expectations of our client.

“Before Apex Park was completed, there hadn’t been a development of high quality industrial units in Leighton Buzzard for over 20 years and therefore there was significant pent-up demand. We are delighted to have achieved a wonderful result for Pears Property Advisors.”

Among the companies taking units at the development are Lang UK, leading global distributors of visual presentation technology and FAI Automotive, distributors of premium aftermarket automotive components.