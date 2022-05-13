Don’t miss family fun day for Leighton Linslade Helpers this Sunday!

A family fun day is being held this Sunday to raise funds for the Leighton Linslade Helpers.

By Jo Robinson
Friday, 13th May 2022, 12:02 pm

Children and adults are invited to Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club from midday until 6pm on Sunday, May 15, where visitors will find food trucks, a prosecco truck, a fully stocked bar, live music, face painting, hair braiding, craft stalls, hook-a-duck, a rodeo bull, and a colouring table.

The event has been organised by kindhearted Shellie Hopkinson, who runs Bathroomatic, and all profits will go towards the charity.

Sarah Cursons, chair of the Leighton Linslade Helpers, told the LBO: "Leighton Linslade Helpers is a key part of the local community, helping people with everything from Food Parcels to our local community fridge.

The event poster, and right, boxes of donations given to the Leighton Linslade Helpers in 2021.

"This event is good fun for the community, and you will also be raising money to help people in hardship and the general community.

"Please do attend - you won't want to miss it."

For more information, including parking, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/858981758299350/

