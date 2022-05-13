Don’t miss family fun day for Leighton Linslade Helpers this Sunday!

Children and adults are invited to Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club from midday until 6pm on Sunday, May 15, where visitors will find food trucks, a prosecco truck, a fully stocked bar, live music, face painting, hair braiding, craft stalls, hook-a-duck, a rodeo bull, and a colouring table.

The event has been organised by kindhearted Shellie Hopkinson, who runs Bathroomatic, and all profits will go towards the charity.

Sarah Cursons, chair of the Leighton Linslade Helpers, told the LBO: "Leighton Linslade Helpers is a key part of the local community, helping people with everything from Food Parcels to our local community fridge.

The event poster, and right, boxes of donations given to the Leighton Linslade Helpers in 2021.

"This event is good fun for the community, and you will also be raising money to help people in hardship and the general community.

"Please do attend - you won't want to miss it."