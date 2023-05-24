Don't miss out on the chance to have your say on the Leighton Buzzard Land South consultation - which closes soon

Don’t miss out on your chance to have your say on the Land South consultation for Leighton Buzzard – which is closing on June 2.

Central Bedfordshire Council is consulting on plans to transform the area, which they say will help to ensure the town continues to be a thriving, bustling and vibrant place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council spokesman said: “Market insight has shown that residential-led mixed-use development is the most likely for the area. A small amount of retail and other uses could be viable without detracting from the High Street.

The Land South site (council owned land in orange).

“Through extensive engagement with community groups and a study of cultural facilities in the town, there is a clear desire for a cultural facility in the town that can showcase the arts, culture and heritage of Leighton Buzzard. Community groups have asked us to provide land to make this a possibility. A study of public car parks across the town has shown that there is an over-provision of car parking spaces so consideration is being given to releasing some of Duncombe Drive car park space to increase the amount of space that could be developed.

"Over the last six months, the council has carried out extensive work to review development opportunities for this land. Our work has shown that, at this current time, the most likely demand is residential-led mixed-use. Residential use would mean more people living, working and spending their money in Leighton Buzzard town which will help to ensure the town continues to be a thriving, bustling and vibrant place.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, "pipedreams" have been ruled out, with the council keen to emphasise that there is limited or no council revenue funding available for the development of Land South.

It stated: "In preparing this proposal, the council recognised the scheme would need to be realistic. To do this we have undertaken market assessments to rule out 'pipedreams'."

The council will not be building a desired community/cultural facility itself – it would be up to a developer or other organisation to come forward.

The consultation adds: "A community/cultural facility would need to be self-sufficient financially so that it does not cost the taxpayer."

Advertisement

Advertisement