East of England Ambulance Service hit with pregnancy discrimination claim

Three frontline staff working for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) are pursuing a pregnancy and maternity discrimination claim against the Trust.

The workers, who are supported by the GMB Union, had a grievance partially upheld against the Trust in January 2025 due to a shortfall in pay relating to unsocial hours entitlements when placed on alternative duties due to pregnancy.

GMB believes the practice was discriminatory, resulting in a significant financial loss for the women affected, and significantly impacted on their physical and mental health.

The union also states that several ambulance staff members have reported that EEAST continues to fail pregnant paramedics in relation to their unsocial hours pay, despite GMB members raising a grievance and submitting a claim against the Trust.

Donna Thomas, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “Most pregnant women are stood down from frontline ambulance work to keep them and their unborn child safe.

“The health and safety of pregnant women is essential – and so is their financial security.

“GMB is deeply disappointed to hear further allegations that EEAST continues to discriminate against pregnant staff by failing to pay them the unsocial hours they would have been paid if they were not stood down from frontline duties.”

An East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokesperson said: “Operational staff are paid a bonus for working unsocial hours. Those staff who are moved to alternative working duties because of pregnancy continue to be paid this bonus in line with national NHS Agenda for Change guidance. Because of shift variation, we calculate an average of this unsocial hours bonus over a three-month period.

“We have now resolved a grievance case over how that level is calculated, and colleagues have been paid in full.

“In future, the Trust will work with the employees to select three months from the last 12 months to ensure the average is a fair representation of average hours worked across three months.

“We are committed to supporting our workforce and ensuring that all employees are treated fairly and consistently, per national guidance.”

