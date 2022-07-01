Edlesborough Carnival returns after two year hiatus with floats, shows and fun for all the family!

The event will take place on Saturday, July 2, on Edlesborough Green, just off the High Street, and the theme this summer is ‘Love our Planet’.

There is a full day of entertainment planned, with stalls open from 11am.

A carnival spokeswoman said: "The carnival hosts an array of events with charity stalls and business stalls, fair rides and a dog show - something for all the family.

St Mary's Village carnival

"There is a tea and cake tent, along with St Mary’s Village barbecue, and other food.

"The charity stalls include a tombola and grand draw, along with the cake stall, plants, books, toys and games.

"On the green, there will also be a display of Birds of Prey (from the Birds of Bray), a classic car display and fair rides for the kids."

The float procession starts from 12.30am from the White Horse Pub in Eaton Bray, and there will be a marching band and classic cars.

The route runs from Eaton Bray High Street into Moor End, and then along the High Street towards the green.

The spokeswoman said: "The Royal Party involving children from the local community will also travel along the route. Houses and businesses will be decorated along the route, too - the village goes to great efforts!"

The main arena this year will be packed full of events including the Companion Dog Show from 11am with judging at 12.15pm.

Other events include Magic Dave, Appledown Dog Rescue, Jazzercise, Revelation Majorettes, Dunstable Rock Choir, Jukebox Junction, KF Performing Arts, and a Tug of War.

The spokeswoman concluded: "By supporting the carnival this will help benefit the local community. Funds help to maintain the 13th century parish church, and this year, the four local village halls and the new pavilion on the green will also benefit.

"Whether you live locally or are a visitor to our villages, please come and support the event; we can promise you a great day out. The carnival is run and organised by a team of local volunteers who work very hard all year to make this a fun filled event.

"Let's bring our communities together."