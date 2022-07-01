McDonald's Fun Football sessions for all abilities coming to Leighton Buzzard

The new programme will see the initiative become the largest grassroots participation programme in the UK, providing one million children with more than 10.5 million hours of coaching across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

The classes are for all children aged five to 11, no matter their ability. The sessions are held by fully trained football coaches and funded by McDonald’s.

A Fun Football spokesman said: "These football sessions are about children getting outside, having a kick about and having fun whilst not being a burden on their parents pockets.

Fun Football. Image: McDonald's.

"Spaces are available but limited so parents need to go to mcdonalds.co.uk/football to book their child’s spot."

McDonald’s is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK and has worked with the Home Nation Football Associations for 20 years. Now in its 20th year, McDonald’s, alongside the Irish FA, Scottish FA, and Football Association of Wales, makes its biggest commitment to grassroots football by doubling the size of the new Fun Football programme.

Alistair Macrow, Chief Executive Officer, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “Football is at the heart of every community - and after 20 years as a major supporter of the grassroots game, nobody knows that better than McDonald’s.

"Our new programme will drive greater access and inclusion, support physical and mental health and above all generate the community spirit that comes from coaching, playing and watching football.”