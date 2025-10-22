Fire crews were called to a blaze caused by melted wax from a candle at a property in Wing.

South Central Ambulance Service also attended the incident at 3.25am at a maisonette building in Rothschild Road, yesterday. (October 21)

A post on the Bucks Fire & Rescue website stated: “The alarms were sounding due to smoke coming from melted candle wax on a radiator.

“A home fire safety visit was carried out by firefighters.

Bucks Fire & Rescue attended a candle fire and incident involving an overturned car yesterday (October 21)

“South Central Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

Later two fire crews were called to an incident involving an overturned vehicle on the A4146 Skew Bridge, at Soulbury.

Luckily no-one was trapped with a lane closure put into place by Thames Valley Police.

The incident happened around 9am with two crews (West Ashland, Broughton) and an officer attending the scene.

A post stated: “Firefighters were called to one car on its side following a road traffic collision. No persons were trapped.

“South Central Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

