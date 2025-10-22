Emergency services called to tackle candle fire at Wing home

By Olga Norford
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:26 BST
Fire service - A brief history of the fire service
Fire crews were called to a blaze caused by melted wax from a candle at a property in Wing.

South Central Ambulance Service also attended the incident at 3.25am at a maisonette building in Rothschild Road, yesterday. (October 21)

Most Popular

A post on the Bucks Fire & Rescue website stated: “The alarms were sounding due to smoke coming from melted candle wax on a radiator.

“A home fire safety visit was carried out by firefighters.

Bucks Fire & Rescue attended a candle fire and incident involving an overturned car yesterday (October 21)placeholder image
Bucks Fire & Rescue attended a candle fire and incident involving an overturned car yesterday (October 21)

“South Central Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Later two fire crews were called to an incident involving an overturned vehicle on the A4146 Skew Bridge, at Soulbury.

Luckily no-one was trapped with a lane closure put into place by Thames Valley Police.

The incident happened around 9am with two crews (West Ashland, Broughton) and an officer attending the scene.

A post stated: “Firefighters were called to one car on its side following a road traffic collision. No persons were trapped.

“South Central Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Emergency servicesSouth Central Ambulance ServiceThames Valley Police
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice