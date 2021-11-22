Ex-Searchers drummer will lead music workshop at Leighton Buzzard Christmas Psychic & Wellbeing Fair

A former drummer for The Searchers will be leading a music class at Leighton Buzzard Christmas Psychic and Wellbeing Fair.

Scott Ottaway is inviting residents to attend his drumming workshop, which will take place on Sunday, December 5, in the function rooms at Leighton Buzzard football and cricket clubs, on Bell Close, opposite Morrisons garage.

“Drumming is a great way to release stress and anger,” said Scott, who has recently set up ‘Buckets for Bongos’ to help people with their mental health.

Scott Ottaway

“It’s a really helps to raise your happiness.”

The fair is organised by Deer Spirit Events, who ran a successful first event at the cricket cub in September.

It consists of a main exhibition with exhibitors specialising in holistic and alternative therapies, providing one to one readings and self-help advice.

There will also be retailers selling Christmas gifts, crystals, spiritual and holistic goods, jewellery, crystals, arts and crafts.

A programme of talks and workshops will be taking place too (indoors at the cricket club) and will cover subjects such as: understanding energy, spiritual connection, aura and chakra testing. There will also be mediumship demonstration.

“We had such a great time at our first event in Leighton Buzzard in September, with so many lovely people coming along, that we decided to make our Christmas Fair, much bigger and better,” said organiser, Julie Fenn, from Deer Spirit Events.

“Come along for another great day out, meet our talented practitioners, readers and teachers and lots of like-minded people.”

The fair starts at 11am and finishes at 5pm.