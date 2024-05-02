Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers of Leighton Buzzard’s May Day Fayre are concerned repairs to a collapsed sewer in Lake Street may impact Monday's big event.

Lake Street is currently closed while urgent repairs are ongoing. But Anglian Water bosses remain optimistic work will be finished by the weekend.

Richard Johnson, spokesperson for Leighton Linslade Rotary Club, said: “The problem with the road closure is access to the High Street and people visiting the town for the event. I have spoken to workmen who are trying very hard to get it done in time for the weekend. They know the pressure is on ahead of May Day and I will be contacting Anglian Water tomorrow for an update.

Anglin Water are hopeful Lake Street will be re-opened by the weekend

"I also understand Leighton Linslade Town Council is in discussion with the water authority – and it’s fingers crossed the road will be re-opened in time. We’re hopeful.”

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently repairing a collapsed sewer on Lake Street in Leighton Buzzard. As part of this work, we are using tankers to help control the incoming flows, so that residents can continue to flush their toilets and use their taps while the sewer is fixed. In order to keep our teams and other road users safe while we work, we have closed Lake Street, but we are expecting to fully reopen the road by Saturday ahead of the May Fayre this bank holiday weekend.

"We’d like to thank our customers in Leighton Buzzard for their patience while we carry out this emergency repair.”

Residents had taken to social media to express concern with one stating: “Hope they get it fixed by the weekend. It will really impact May Day weekend celebrations.”

And another suggested: “Wonder whether Anglian Water should compensate business owners and give a generous donation to the Rotary Club.”

This year’s fayre is being held in the High Street, Church Square and Parsons Close recreation ground between 10am and 4pm on May 6. Leighton Linslade Rotary Club believe the fayre has traditionally been the largest single-day event of its kind in Bedfordshire.

Mr Johnson added: "We have again been incredibly fortunate to secure a Hurricane or Spitfire fly past and to have the reassuring roar of a Merlin engine overhead and one of the iconic aircraft grace the event is something special. This year's Fayre will have many of the traditional attractions but also a few new things like the Milton Keynes Pipe Band and distinctive sound of the bagpipes."

There will also be fairground rides, spectacular arena shows, dancers, singers and displays and gift stalls

The event will be opened young skater, Arthur Ayres, aged 11. A pupil of Linslade Middle School, he started skating at just two years old and is now part of the GB Elite Ice Hockey programme.