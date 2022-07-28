FIVE Leighton-Linslade Town Council sites receive coveted Green Flag Award

The council is celebrating after winning Green Flag Awards for Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, Pages Park, Linslade Recreation Ground, Linslade Memorial Playing Field and Garden of Remembrance, and Vandyke Road Cemetery, with 2,208 UK places selected overall.

The award is an international quality mark for parks and green spaces, and follows on from the recent success of the council’s brand new play area for children of all abilities in Parson's Close Recreation Ground.

Councillor Ray Berry, chair of Grounds and Environmental Services Committee at Leighton-Linslade Town Council, said: “We wish to thank the Grounds and Environmental Team for their efforts in retaining five Green Flag Awards.

The new, inclusive play area at Parson's Close Recreation Ground. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"To continue to maintain the parks at a standard that is nationally recognised is a fantastic effort and the whole team should be rightfully acknowledged and congratulated.

"This on-going effort is not lost on our community who value and continue to use our beautiful open spaces.”

The Green Flag Award honours the determination and hard work of the staff and volunteers who maintain the sites, and celebrates the areas’ vital importance to the community during the lockdown.

Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making them worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“These sites are vital green space for the community in Leighton-Linslade."