£300,000 of new equipment has been installed at the site, including a large multi-play unit that youngsters of all abilities can access.

Parents and children visited the site today and have enjoyed plenty of fun in the sunshine.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: "Everyone at Leighton-Linslade Town Council is delighted that our vision for all children of all abilities to play together in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground has been realised.

The new play park. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"Able-bodied children won't notice the difference; however, non-able bodied children will now be able to play at height in a wheelchair which is almost unheard of.

"The Town Council has had a long term aspiration to increase the availability of accessible play equipment in the parish.

"This has led to the gradual installation of more accessible play equipment over time in a number of Town Council owned play areas.

"Now completed, the Parson’s Close inclusive play area has realised a town council held ambition to provide an inclusive play area that will allow children of all abilities to play alongside each other.

"The Town Council has worked with local user groups to ensure that the design and equipment offered will provide maximum play value to all children regardless of ability."

The equipment was provided by a company called HAGS and planning permission was granted in August.

