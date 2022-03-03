Flipping marvellous fun for pupils at annual Heath and Reach pancake races
'It is an event that we haven’t been able to do for the last few years so we were really pleased that it could go ahead'
On Shrove Tuesday the children of St Leonard’s Lower School, Heath and Reach, took part in traditional pancake races.
It was a chilly afternoon, but the PTA were on hand with tea, coffee and cakes for everyone cheering on the racers.
Sarah Bowley headteacher said: “The children and parents really enjoyed this opportunity, it is an event that we haven’t been able to do for the last few years so we were really pleased that it could go ahead. Many thanks to all of those who came along to help and support.”
