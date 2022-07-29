Forties sweetheart Fiona Harrison returns to Bletchley Park next weekend

Fiona Harrison. Image: Mark Slater.

Forties sweetheart Fiona Harrison will be performing her Wren’s show 'The Fleet’s in Port Again' on Saturday, August 6, as she takes centre stage at 12.15pm and opens the museum's concert season.

Famous for allied code breaking during the Second World War, Bletchley Park hosts a number of events and heritage days through out the year, with a concert series in August.

“I’m trilled to be opening the season,” said Fiona. “Last year I performed my We’ll Meet Again show in ATS uniform and this year I’m returning with 'The Fleet's in Port Again'.

"During the war more than 1,600 Wrens worked at Bletchley Park so I thought this show would be a fitting tribute to their diligence and the huge contribution they made to the war effort."

Not one to let the grass grow under her feet, a few weeks ago Fiona was in Dudley performing three shows daily for The Black Country Living Museum's 1940s event, and for Stanbridge Lower School’s end of term party.

Most recently, Fiona performed her pearly queen show 'Underneath the Arches' for the canal festival, and was asked by The Rotary Club to entertain in the high street for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“I love to be busy and I’ve already sold over 260 shows for this year,” said Fiona.

“For my Bletchley Park performance I’m combining the very best of Hollywood musicals with a variety of British, American and French songs from the 1930s, 40s, and 50s.

"I also have a couple of new numbers from the Windmill theatre, which not only never closed during the war years but was also famous for having naked girls on stage.

"My songs are from the 2005 film Mrs Henderson presents, which starred Judi Dench and Bob Hoskins. Each song is a delight, as they capture the period beautifully and I can’t wait to sing them”.

Fiona will be on stage from 12.15pm. Entrance to the concert is included in the museum admission price.