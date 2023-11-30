Without the treatment, the tot is at risk of relapse and future complications

A fundraising concert for life-preserving treatment for a jazz-loving tot has raised some £2,500.

Former LBO reporter Rachel Samuel, along with husband Nick, initially set out to raise £500,000 for pioneering treatment after her son Robin was diagnosed with neuroblastoma just after his first birthday. The cancer began in his right adrenal gland and spread to his abdomen, pelvis, spine and bone marrow.

After excessive treatment including eight cycles of high-intensity chemotherapy, a stem cell harvest and a nine-hour operation, the toddler has no visible cancer left. But due to the aggressive nature of high-risk neuroblastoma, Robin needs a course of cutting-edge immunotherapy to boost his immune system and train it to recognise cancerous cells in the future.

The jazz concert was held on behalf of music-loving Robin.

The couple are fundraising for a pioneering treatment, rather than the high-risk follow-up treatment Robin would receive in the UK which, if he survived, they say would not prevent relapse, with risks including deafness, infertility and permanent heart, lung and thyroid issues.

Rachel explained: “As his parents, we simply cannot justify putting him through something that would destroy all his natural defences when there is no guarantee it would work long-term and because it would definitely severely harm him. Robin's immune system is currently in great shape - he hasn't been ill once during his treatment and is eating very well.”

So far the couple has raised around £300,000 of the half a million pound treatment which is available in Spain, over a seven-month course.

The family has begun Robin’s treatment in Barcelona in the hope he will be able to continue as the couple continue fundraising.

The family is raising £500,000 for the life-preserving treatment.

Although they were not present, the family arranged a jazz gig at The 606 jazz club in London – where musician Nick is a regular – which raised £2,500, and were able to watch it via a livestream.

Rachel explained: “We took Robin there shortly before he was diagnosed and he is already an avid fan - it is the only sound that soothes his during the more difficult treatments.”

The event was organised by jazz performer Liane Carroll and she was joined by fellow artists Ian Shaw and Claire Martin at a full house.

The trio paid tribute to the family: “ Robin’s dad Nick is an extremely talented musician and composer who first started coming to the 606 Club back in the day when he was a student - he is very much ‘one of our own’. Robin himself has been to the Club quite recently (he brought his parents with him) and we can confirm that not only is he a tough fighter, he is also bright, sparky and absolutely adorable!”

Rachel Samuel and son Robin who is battling a rare, aggressive cancer

The musicians performed Carole King’s ‘I've Got a Friend’ especially for Robin. Rachel described the gesture as ‘unusual and extremely moving’.

She added: “We can't thank them enough and because of this and all the generous donations over the past month, we can now afford Robin's December treatment.

“Our focus as a family now turns first to scans and tests this week and then Robin's last treatment of 2023. At the same time, we need to raise £80,000 for his January treatment.”