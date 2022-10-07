Fundraising Leighton Buzzard teenager with spina bifida has hopes set on new wheelchair for independence

Josh Gooch, 14, has spina bifida, and currently relies on his mum Tricia or a helper at Vandyke Upper School to assist him with lifting the chair out of the car, or travelling on uneven surfaces.

The Year 10 student now has his heart set on a new, lighter model and is organising a fundraising tea dance on October 16 to help towards the £6,000 cost.

Josh said: "I'd feel amazing. It would improve my independence and I would be able to go to places by myself. It would be a lot lighter than what I've currently got, which I can't lift."

Images: The Gooch family.

Mum Tricia, 45, explained: "He's currently escorted everywhere around school. But it's really not cool when you're 14. And Leighton Buzzard has so many kerbs. Even down to waiting to cross the road in the High Street, you've got to think about where to do that.

"He has no independent social life without me taking him somewhere. But nobody wants their Mum there!

"I want him to have that independence and peer interaction."

Josh has Myelomeningocele, the most serious and more common of the two forms of cystic spina bifida (open spina bifida and closed spinal lesions).

Tricia and Josh. Image: The Gooch family.

Open spina bifida has visible signs, such as a sac or cyst - rather like a large blister on the back - with a Myelomeningocele cyst not only containing tissue and cerebrospinal fluid, but also nerves and part of the spinal cord.

The exposed spinal cord is damaged by the fluid in the womb during pregnancy, and Josh was born with part of his spine exposed, needing surgery within 18 hours to close it up.

Explaining its impact, Josh said: "I can't walk very far. My legs function but not that well."

Tricia added: "Spina Bifida affects his central core; it's not strong enough to support the body."

With a wheelchair essential to Josh's day to day life, he's hoping that the Leighton-Linslade community will support his tea dance at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club (3.30pm to 7pm).

There will be live music from The Memphis Belles and a full bar.

Tricia said: "It will be a really good atmosphere and many fabulous businesses have donated raffle prizes."

Josh has chosen Geography, Product Design, Photography and Computer Studies for his GCSEs, and has his heart set on a career at Formula 1.

The RGK Tiga Sub Wheelchair would allow him independence - especially important for his university years and working life - as Josh could carry it by himself and it could cope with tougher terrain.

Josh and Tricia would like to say a special thanks to The Memphis Belles and friend Sandra Forbes, their "driving force."

They would also like to celebrate Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Awareness Week (October 17 to 23).

Shortly after birth, Josh developed Hydrocephalus, which causes a build-up of fluid in the brain and is common in babies born with spina bifida. Often called 'water on the brain', Josh needed a variable pressure shunt to drain excess fluid.

To find out more about the conditions, visit: https://www.shinecharity.org.uk/

For event tickets, please call Tricia on 07795462553, Sandra on 07949098717 or email: [email protected]