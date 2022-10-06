Marathon to honour Leighton Buzzard mum who fought brain tumour and re-learnt how to walk

Fenella Rowland, 36, was inspired to run due to her mum Françoise Shelton's courageous fight with the disease, with Françoise first diagnosed in 2007.

Françoise underwent major surgery to remove the tumour and had to re-learn how to walk.

Fenella, who also ran in 2019, said: “Surprisingly, I didn't feel that bad after. People in the crowd were absolutely amazing all the way round.

Françoise Shelton

"The atmosphere carries you; it was excellent. I was so happy to see both of the Brain Tumour Research cheer points on my way round and this year I shaved off four minutes from my time three years ago; this time finishing in 3:50:50.”

Françoise, who has three children, was initially diagnosed with having a nervous breakdown after experiencing personality changes, disorientation and slurred speech.

After her daughter, Fenella, found her unconscious in bed, an MRI scan revealed the devastating news of a large mass on her brain.

The tumour was removed during surgery at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and Françoise was diagnosed with a grade 1 meningioma.

Fenella with husband, Ed, at the marathon expo collecting a race pack for the 2022 event.

She came round from the operation speaking her native tongue, French, and slowly regained all faculties, including learning to walk unaided, returning to work just six weeks after brain surgery. She then received regular scans up until 2017.

Françoise told the LBO: “I am very proud of Fenella's achievement and delighted she is raising awareness of such an important cause.”

Fenella added: “My mum couldn’t make it to the event but she was tracking my progress and messaging my husband who was there on the sidelines.

“When I finished the race in 2019 I said I would never do it again, now after finishing the race this year I would be keen to take part again.”

Françoise walks Fenella down the aisle on her wedding day.

Fenella, who works as a doctor in the south west, has so far raised more than £2,650 for Brain Tumour Research.

Meanwhile, together, Fanella's family has raised almost £10,000 for the charity.

Fenella concluded: “Mum’s symptoms got to the stage where she was diagnosed very late and as a matter of urgency. There is no screening for brain tumours and they can present as many other neurological conditions.

"There is a lot more that needs to be done to better understand this disease, including treatment options and early detection.”

Brain Tumour Research aims to increase the UK investment in research to create a sustainable network of seven 'Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence' across the UK.

One in three people know someone affected by a brain tumour and in the UK, 16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour each year. However, just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours.

Carol Robertson, national events manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We were delighted to welcome Fenella back to the team for a second year.

"Her mother’s story reminds us that brain tumour are indiscriminate and can strike anyone at any time.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK.

