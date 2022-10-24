Gruelling Graveyard and House of Horrors coming to Pitstone for charity this Halloween

The public is invited to come along to Durham Road, Castlemead Estate, on October 31 from 4pm until 8.30pm for both family friendly scares in a 'Gruelling Graveyard', and a ‘House of Horrors’ for older movie fans.

Organisers Lin and Pete Howarth are raising money for nearby Windmill Pre-School, Ivinghoe, as well as the charity, Rett UK, to honour of their teenage neighbour Frankie Ross whose physical and mental development is affected by the condition.

Lin told the LBO: "This year we are doing classic horror characters. Some are proper animatronics, so we have a 'Chucky' that moves for example.

Halloween is coming to Pitstone... Image: Lin Howarth.

"There will also be live actors again, but not Pete and myself, as we have custom made hoodies so people can recognise us holding the donation buckets.

"The event is in a large marquee outside our home again on Durham Road, but as an added extra there is to be a separate area on the green opposite aimed specifically at younger ones that might be scared to go into the Horror House."

All props have been made by hardworking Halloween fans, Lin and Pete, and they wish to thank everyone who has supported the event so far.

Lin added: "We will have a selection of treats for those that have intolerances and we welcome anyone with additional needs to come see Pete or myself and we will try to get them a quieter viewing."

The couple advises that visitors park on Westfield Road or on the industrial estate opposite Castlemead Estate.