Have your say on public right of way over railway at Leighton Buzzard station

People are being asked for their views on plans for a permanent public right of way over the West Coast Main Line at Leighton Buzzard station.

Network Rail is inviting residents and station users to have their say on the plans.

Representatives from Network Rail will be at Linslade Community Hall next Wednesday, September 24, between 4.30pm and 7pm to talk about options being considered to reinstate a permanent public right of way across Leighton Buzzard station.

In 2019 a stepped footbridge that provided a public right of way was removed by Network Rail for safety reasons. A temporary alternative route for the public was put in place over the station’s southern footbridge.

Network Rail applied to divert the legal line of footpath number 68 from south of the station to direct it over the northern bridge – but the proposals were rejected by Central Bedfordshire Council in April.

A report on the planned route said it “would be substantially less convenient to the public”, have “a significant detrimental effect on the enjoyment of the path” and create risks to CBC from increased accident and maintenance liability.

Now, Network Rail is now considering options to provide a permanent public right of way across the station and is seeking views from the local community on the following three options:

> To make the temporary alternative route over Leighton Buzzard station’s southern footbridge a permanent public right of way.

> To construct a new ramped footbridge in the location of the old bridge that was removed in 2019.

> To construct a new stepped footbridge in the location of the old bridge that was removed in 2019.

Carole Bayliss, strategy director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “We’re inviting local people to share their views on options for a permanent right of way across Leighton Buzzard station as part of our plans to safely secure connectivity for pedestrians over the busy West Coast Main Line.

“The feedback we receive will help us to better understand the needs of the local community before we submit a new planning application for a permanent right of way to be reinstated.”

Following the event, Network Rail will submit an application to Central Bedfordshire Council to legally divert the public right of way. This will be the second application, following the rejection of a diversion over the station’s northern bridge in April 2025.

People can share their views by attending Network Rail’s drop-in event at Linslade Community Hall in Waterloo Road between 4.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, September, 24.

A spokesperson for Leighton/Linslade Town Council said the council was aware of a public engagement exercise next Wednesday but not aware of the proposals, and declined to comment further.

Alternatively, people can submit their feedback online by Wednesday, October 1.

