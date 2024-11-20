Have your say over plan for new Lidl store in Leighton Buzzard

Example of a similar Lidl store. Picture: Lidl

Lidl could be opening its first store in Leighton Buzzard after securing a site on Billington Road.

The value supermarket – famous for its middle aisle bargains – says the proposed multi-million pound investment could create up to 40 new jobs, if it’s given the go-ahead.

The proposal includes its popular in-store bakery in addition to customer toilets with baby changing facilities. Outside, the development has rapid electric vehicle charging points, bicycle parking, and dedicated accessible and parent-and-child parking bays.

But as it gets ready to submit its application to Central Bedfordshire Council, it says it’s keen to hear what you have to say about the plans – and is inviting people to take part in a consultation.

The consultation can be found online – or you can call 0800 089 0361 to have your say.

Kate Bleloch, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “We’re excited to have secured this site, which we believe will bring significant benefits to the Leighton Buzzard community, while also revitalising an underutilised area of land.

"Our new store will offer the community access to our best value products, as well as creating new jobs for those in the area. We are currently preparing a planning application and are committed to ensure residents have their voices heard, which is why we would like as many people as possible to share their thoughts on the proposals.”