Hawker Hurricane fly past will take place over Leighton Buzzard Rotary May Day Fayre
The event is on May 1
A Hawker Hurricane is set to fly over this year’s May Day Fayre in Leighton Buzzard.
The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has agreed the fly past – weather permitting, says The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade.
It follows the flypast by the world-famous Spitfire at last year's Queen’s Jubilee Fayre.
The Hawker Hurricane was the workhorse of the RAF during the Battle of Britain which lasted from July 10 until October 31, 1940.
A rotary club spokesman said: “Despite the undoubted abilities of the "thoroughbred" Spitfire, it was the "workhorse" Hurricane that scored the higher number of RAF victories during this period, accounting for 55 per cent of the 2,739 German losses, according to Fighter Command, compared with 42 per cent by Spitfires. With the long history of the RAF in Leighton Buzzard it will be great to see a key defender of our freedom in the skies over the town once again.”