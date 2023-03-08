Hawker Hurricane fly past will take place over Leighton Buzzard Rotary May Day Fayre

A rotary club spokesman said: “Despite the undoubted abilities of the "thoroughbred" Spitfire, it was the "workhorse" Hurricane that scored the higher number of RAF victories during this period, accounting for 55 per cent of the 2,739 German losses, according to Fighter Command, compared with 42 per cent by Spitfires. With the long history of the RAF in Leighton Buzzard it will be great to see a key defender of our freedom in the skies over the town once again.”