Honour wartime heroes at Leighton-Linslade's Acts of Remembrance this Sunday

The community of Leighton-Linslade can honour their town and country's wartime heroes this Sunday.

The town council and the Leighton Buzzard branch of the Royal British Legion are inviting people to this year’s acts of Remembrance on November 10.

A parade will form in Lake Street and then march down the High Street to Church Square just after 10.35am, where the Act of Remembrance will take place at 11am. This will be followed by the laying of wreaths from dignitaries, uniformed groups, and a range of local clubs and organisations.

There will then be a service in All Saints Church and everyone is welcome.

Clockwise from top left: The Remembrance parade in 2019 (image - Mick King); Wally Randall (left) becomes the first Honorary Freeman of the parish of Leighton-Linslade (image - town council); and Remembrance events in 2018 (image - Mick King) and 2021 (image - Jane Russell).

If you are unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed and available to view on the Town Council’s Facebook page.

Following on from the Leighton Buzzard service, an Act of Remembrance will be led at the Linslade Garden of Remembrance, Mentmore Road, at around 12.45pm. This will be recorded and available online afterwards.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council would like to "thank all those involved in the organisation of both services, as well as all the volunteers who knitted poppy displays”.

The council is also looking back “with fond memories” to the 2019 Remembrance Sunday commemoration, at which Walter (‘Wally’) Randall was awarded the honour of being the very first Honorary Freeman of the parish of Leighton-Linslade.

Although perhaps best known for his many years as a volunteer poppy seller, Mr Randall had also served as a member of the local council, as a magistrate, and as a member of the local Royal British Legion for over 50 years. He died aged 104 in 2020.